Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Major Shareholder Sells 359,754 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.27. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

