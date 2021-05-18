Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 13,030 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. 282,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,506.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,206,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

