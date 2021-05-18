Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79.

NYSE CWK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 509,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

