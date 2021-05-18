Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells 4,882 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,075. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

