Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.06. 2,079,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

