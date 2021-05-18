Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $398,747.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 492,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.