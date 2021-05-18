Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells 24,813 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02.
- On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.
Shares of WATT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,133,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Energous by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energous by 85.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
