Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells 24,813 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

Shares of WATT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,133,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Energous by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energous by 85.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

