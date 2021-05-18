Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EPAM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,531. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.18 and a 12 month high of $466.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.82 and its 200-day moving average is $373.04.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
