Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

