Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 725,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,433,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

