Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.54. The company had a trading volume of 200,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,634. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

