Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.