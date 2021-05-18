Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $20,930.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 1,143,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.