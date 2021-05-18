Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,496 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTSI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 272,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,335. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

