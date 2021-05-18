Insider Selling: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 685,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

