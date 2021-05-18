Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 166,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $260,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

