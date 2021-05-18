Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 67,887 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 600,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,943. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.