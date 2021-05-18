Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells 1,694 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 789,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.