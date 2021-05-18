Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells 10,836 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 839,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 84.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 727,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $31,326,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

