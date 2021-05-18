Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ontrak stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 128,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,062. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $565.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

