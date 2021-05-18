Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $222,763.80.

ORGO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 906,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

