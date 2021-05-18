Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

PRMW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

