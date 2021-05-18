Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 1,910 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

