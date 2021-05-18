Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Sells 2,154 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

