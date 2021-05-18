Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Sells 2,154 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RPAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.