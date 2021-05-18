Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15.

Shares of RGEN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

