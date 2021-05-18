Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 599,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,423.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

