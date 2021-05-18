Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 2,091 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699,193. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

