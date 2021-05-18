Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

