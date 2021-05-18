Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells 448,942 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYNH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 496,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,521. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

