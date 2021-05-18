Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SYNNEX stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

