Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SYNNEX stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $126.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
