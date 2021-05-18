Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,178,028.21.

Tenable stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

