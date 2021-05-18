Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells 4,971 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,583.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

