Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64.

NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 209,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

