Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 218,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

