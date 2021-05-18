Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 804 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.50. 724,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $662.90 and its 200 day moving average is $767.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

