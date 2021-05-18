Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,429. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

