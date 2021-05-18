Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells 2,889 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84.

VOYA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 1,023,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

