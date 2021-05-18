Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells 2,889 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84.
VOYA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 1,023,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $70.68.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.