Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 499,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,243. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

