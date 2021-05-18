Insider Selling: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.