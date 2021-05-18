Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,573,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.