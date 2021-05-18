Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.81. 2,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,836. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

