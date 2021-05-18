inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Reaches $176.65 Million

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $176.65 million and $1.13 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,884,141 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

