Insured Finance Price Tops $0.14 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $184,195.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,432,627 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.