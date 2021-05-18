INT Chain (INT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00128264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

