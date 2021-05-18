Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.