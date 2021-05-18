Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Intellinetics had a negative return on equity of 444.37% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Intellinetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

