InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,858.88

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,858.88 ($63.48) and traded as high as GBX 5,018 ($65.56). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,876 ($63.71), with a volume of 255,076 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,212.50 ($55.04).

The company has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,092.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.88.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

