InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.90 million and the highest is $80.64 million. InterDigital reported sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $329.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $331.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.86 million, with estimates ranging from $335.92 million to $371.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

