Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,791.10

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,791.10 ($23.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,069 ($27.03). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,016 ($26.34), with a volume of 335,901 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.10. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

