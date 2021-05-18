International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.